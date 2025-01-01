Beverley Park Golf Club

Sydney's best kept secret

welcome to Beverley Park Golf Club

When you play golf at the Beverley Park Golf Club. You will enjoy a challenging par 70 Course that is just as enjoyable walking as carting. Beverley Park Golf Club acknowledge the traditional custodians of the lands we enjoy – the Gameygal people, and pay our respects to their leaders, past present and future.

the Community Golf Club.

When you play golf at the Beverley Park Golf Course you will enjoy A challenging par 70 course that is just as enjoyable walking as carting.

Heartland of St George district
An eighteen hole public course located in the heartland of the St George district, situated fifteen minutes south Of Sydney Airport, a ten minute walk from Carlton Railway Station and accessible via all of the major arterial roads in Sydney.

A challenging community course

The golf course has undergone $1.3 million worth of improvements, adding a creek and ponds that  encompass the old, 7th, 8th, 10th, 11th and 12th holes. 

Relaxed Atmosphere

The Par 70 layout with well covered fairways and the best greens any course could offer provides a challenge to all golfers. 

Explore Beverley park

The fully licensed clubhouse with its friendly ambience welcomes all visitors. It has something for everyone from your favourite food dish, amazing range of tapped beers, wines and spirits, entertainment options along with gaming.
Members

Course Guide

What's On

Explore our Restaurant

Come down and try one of our dishes, something for everyone. 

dining
PLAY OUR GOLFING EXPERIENCE

Make A Social Golf Booking

Are you a public player and looking for a round of golf? Check our availability and book a round of golf now.

Our Sponsors

Beverley Park Golf Club thanks it’s major sponsors

